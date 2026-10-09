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Why Shah Rukh Khan landed in jail — and how Nana Patekar helped

An old interview clip resurfaces, recalling a magazine dispute ending in police custody

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
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Why Shah Rukh Khan landed in jail — and how Nana Patekar helped

Dubai: A resurfaced video of Shah Rukh Khan recounting how Nana Patekar helped him after an early-career confrontation has drawn fresh attention following the veteran actor’s death.

Shah Rukh Khan once found himself in police custody after losing his temper over a magazine report — and it was fellow actor Nana Patekar who came to his aid, according to an anecdote the Bollywood star shared years ago.

The story, told during a session at the THiNK fest in Goa in 2012, has resurfaced online following Nana’s death, offering a glimpse into a lesser-known chapter of Shah Rukh’s early years in the film industry.

Recalling the incident, Shah Rukh said he was upset after a magazine published a joke that linked him romantically to a co-star. The report had particularly troubled his wife, Gauri Khan, whom he had recently married.

Determined to confront the journalist responsible, Shah Rukh contacted him after the magazine dismissed the item as a joke. The conversation escalated, and the actor acknowledged that he had behaved badly, eventually leading to his arrest by police.

In an unexpected turn, Shah Rukh said he took the opportunity to make a phone call from the lock-up to contact the same journalist again, rather than call his family or a lawyer. He admitted that he threatened the journalist once more.

The actor was subsequently granted bail, and he credited Nana with helping him through the situation.

“Nana got me out of jail finally, and he was very sweet,” Shah Rukh recalled.

Looking back, Shah Rukh acknowledged that he had changed with age and experience, becoming more measured in his reactions. He joked, however, that his fiery Delhi temperament occasionally still surfaced.

Nana Patekar’s blunt advice to Shah Rukh Khan

The old anecdote has taken on a more poignant meaning following Shah Rukh’s emotional tribute to Nana, his co-star in Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman (1992).

Remembering their first meeting, Shah Rukh said Nana had corrected him when he was styling his hair like a conventional film hero.

“Don’t style your hair like a hero — you’re an actor!” Shah Rukh recalled Nana telling him, reflecting the veteran’s straightforward approach to acting and life.

Shah Rukh also remembered Nana’s blunt manner, explaining that his seemingly harsh words often concealed genuine affection. According to the actor, Nana could shout at people before making them realise that he cared about them.

The two actors shared the screen in Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, while Nana also appeared in Shakti: The Power (2002), in which Shah Rukh had a special appearance.

In his tribute, Shah Rukh described Nana as a mentor, teacher, critic and friend. He expressed regret that they had not spent more time together talking, arguing, drinking tea and playing carrom.

The resurfaced jail story offers another glimpse into that relationship, recalling a time when Nana’s support extended beyond their professional lives and left a lasting impression on Shah Rukh.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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