Why Shah Rukh Khan landed in jail — and how Nana Patekar helped

An old interview clip resurfaces, recalling a magazine dispute ending in police custody
Dubai: A resurfaced video of Shah Rukh Khan recounting how Nana Patekar helped him after an early-career confrontation has drawn fresh attention following the veteran actor’s death.
Shah Rukh Khan once found himself in police custody after losing his temper over a magazine report — and it was fellow actor Nana Patekar who came to his aid, according to an anecdote the Bollywood star shared years ago.
The story, told during a session at the THiNK fest in Goa in 2012, has resurfaced online following Nana’s death, offering a glimpse into a lesser-known chapter of Shah Rukh’s early years in the film industry.
Recalling the incident, Shah Rukh said he was upset after a magazine published a joke that linked him romantically to a co-star. The report had particularly troubled his wife, Gauri Khan, whom he had recently married.
Determined to confront the journalist responsible, Shah Rukh contacted him after the magazine dismissed the item as a joke. The conversation escalated, and the actor acknowledged that he had behaved badly, eventually leading to his arrest by police.
In an unexpected turn, Shah Rukh said he took the opportunity to make a phone call from the lock-up to contact the same journalist again, rather than call his family or a lawyer. He admitted that he threatened the journalist once more.
The actor was subsequently granted bail, and he credited Nana with helping him through the situation.
“Nana got me out of jail finally, and he was very sweet,” Shah Rukh recalled.
Looking back, Shah Rukh acknowledged that he had changed with age and experience, becoming more measured in his reactions. He joked, however, that his fiery Delhi temperament occasionally still surfaced.
The old anecdote has taken on a more poignant meaning following Shah Rukh’s emotional tribute to Nana, his co-star in Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman (1992).
Remembering their first meeting, Shah Rukh said Nana had corrected him when he was styling his hair like a conventional film hero.
“Don’t style your hair like a hero — you’re an actor!” Shah Rukh recalled Nana telling him, reflecting the veteran’s straightforward approach to acting and life.
Shah Rukh also remembered Nana’s blunt manner, explaining that his seemingly harsh words often concealed genuine affection. According to the actor, Nana could shout at people before making them realise that he cared about them.
The two actors shared the screen in Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, while Nana also appeared in Shakti: The Power (2002), in which Shah Rukh had a special appearance.
In his tribute, Shah Rukh described Nana as a mentor, teacher, critic and friend. He expressed regret that they had not spent more time together talking, arguing, drinking tea and playing carrom.
The resurfaced jail story offers another glimpse into that relationship, recalling a time when Nana’s support extended beyond their professional lives and left a lasting impression on Shah Rukh.