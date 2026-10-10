Nana Patekar's special bond with Pakistan cricketer Rashid Latif revealed

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper recalls a friendship that began during the 1994 Singer Trophy
Nana Patekar was loved for his memorable performances on the big screen. But the legendary Indian actor also had a special connection with cricket, including an unlikely friendship with former Pakistan wicketkeeper Rashid Latif.
Following Patekar's sad demise at the age of 75 on October 8, Latif recalled how their friendship began more than three decades ago and continued despite the tensions between India and Pakistan.
Speaking to Indian media, Latif revealed that their conversations began during the 1994 Singer Trophy in Colombo.
Interestingly, it was Indian cricketers Mohammad Azharuddin and Ajay Jadeja who helped establish the connection.
Latif recalled that the two Indian players would arrange opportunities for him to speak with Patekar.
Their conversations continued over the years, developing into a friendship that went beyond cricket and cinema.
Latif also recalled an amusing incident involving an award Patekar received in 1998.
The former Pakistan wicketkeeper was in South Africa with his national team when he sent his congratulations to the actor.
According to Latif, Patekar later met members of the Indian cricket team and jokingly pointed out that a Pakistani cricketer had congratulated him while some Indian players had not.
Latif learnt about the exchange from Ajay Jadeja.
It was a small incident, but one that reflected the warmth of their friendship.
There is another interesting connection.
Former Pakistan batter Basit Ali revealed that Latif's teammates had nicknamed him 'Nana' after Nana Patekar.
Basit also paid an emotional tribute to the actor, remembering him as a close friend whose personality away from the camera was just as memorable as his performances.
Patekar's death prompted tributes from across the border, including former Pakistan cricketers who remembered his warmth and generosity.
For someone who spent decades entertaining millions through cinema, Patekar clearly made an impression beyond the film industry.
And Rashid Latif's memories are another reminder that friendships can continue even when sporting rivalries and political differences divide two countries.