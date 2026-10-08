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Farah Khan opens her Bollywood memory box with rare BTS photos of SRK, Rani and more

Farah Khan challenges fans to guess the films from her rare behind-the-scenes pictures now

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
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Farah Khan shares rare behind-the-scenes memories featuring Bollywood stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji and Preity Zinta, taking fans back to some of her most memorable films.
Farah Khan shares rare behind-the-scenes memories featuring Bollywood stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji and Preity Zinta, taking fans back to some of her most memorable films.

Dubai: Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan has taken Bollywood fans on a nostalgic trip with a collection of rare behind-the-scenes photographs featuring some of Hindi cinema’s biggest stars.

The throwback pictures, shared on social media on Wednesday, feature Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Preity Zinta and Manisha Koirala, among other familiar faces.

Farah turned the post into a guessing game, asking followers to identify the films based on the photographs. “Some blasts from the past! Can ul guess the films by the pics?? Clues are the photos themselves,” she wrote.

The images offer a candid glimpse of Bollywood sets and Farah’s long career behind the camera. The photographs include moments connected to films such as Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega, 1942: A Love Story, Main Hoon Na and Om Shanti Om.

One photograph features Rani Mukerji and Preity Zinta sharing a candid moment from the making of Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega, while another takes fans back to 1942: A Love Story, featuring Farah with Manisha Koirala.

The post drew enthusiastic reactions from fans and Bollywood personalities, including Shilpa Shetty, Tahira Kashyap, Malaika Arora and Sunita Kapoor.

Farah's throwback comes as she prepares to return to Netflix's reality series Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa for its second season. Netflix confirmed last week that Farah and Riteish Deshmukh will reprise their roles as the show's jailers. The makers have yet to announce the new contestants or a premiere date.

The first season's shareable moments generated more than 5 billion views across social media and word of mouth, according to Netflix.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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