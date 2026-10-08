Farah Khan challenges fans to guess the films from her rare behind-the-scenes pictures now
Dubai: Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan has taken Bollywood fans on a nostalgic trip with a collection of rare behind-the-scenes photographs featuring some of Hindi cinema’s biggest stars.
The throwback pictures, shared on social media on Wednesday, feature Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Preity Zinta and Manisha Koirala, among other familiar faces.
Farah turned the post into a guessing game, asking followers to identify the films based on the photographs. “Some blasts from the past! Can ul guess the films by the pics?? Clues are the photos themselves,” she wrote.
The images offer a candid glimpse of Bollywood sets and Farah’s long career behind the camera. The photographs include moments connected to films such as Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega, 1942: A Love Story, Main Hoon Na and Om Shanti Om.
One photograph features Rani Mukerji and Preity Zinta sharing a candid moment from the making of Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega, while another takes fans back to 1942: A Love Story, featuring Farah with Manisha Koirala.
The post drew enthusiastic reactions from fans and Bollywood personalities, including Shilpa Shetty, Tahira Kashyap, Malaika Arora and Sunita Kapoor.
Farah's throwback comes as she prepares to return to Netflix's reality series Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa for its second season. Netflix confirmed last week that Farah and Riteish Deshmukh will reprise their roles as the show's jailers. The makers have yet to announce the new contestants or a premiere date.
The first season's shareable moments generated more than 5 billion views across social media and word of mouth, according to Netflix.