The makers have yet to announce the full contestant lineup and premiere date
Dubai: Reality show ‘Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa’ is returning for a second season on Netflix, with Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan set to reprise their roles as the show’s jailers.
Produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor and Manisha Sharma, the new season will bring a fresh group of celebrity contestants into the show’s high-pressure jail setting.
‘Lock Upp’ is a reality competition in which celebrity contestants live together in a specially designed, prison-like environment. They compete in physical and mental challenges, form alliances, face nominations and eliminations, and are also pushed to discuss their personal lives and engage in confrontations. The format combines competition, drama, humour and emotional revelations, with the contestants under constant scrutiny from the jailers and fellow inmates.
The first season, which streamed on Netflix in 2026, attracted audiences in 12 countries and generated more than 7 million conversations, while show-related content surpassed 5 billion views on social media, according to Netflix. The series also crossed 125 million viewing hours during its six-week run on the platform.
The show’s format centres on celebrity “inmates” competing to remain in the game while navigating tasks, rivalries, alliances and judgement days. Netflix describes it as a game of power and redemption, in which contestants attempt to win over the jailers while avoiding elimination.
The first season generated considerable discussion around contestants’ personal revelations, arguments and relationships. Shreya Kalra emerged as the winner, with Shivangi Joshi finishing as runner-up.
Season two will be showrun by Malaya Pradhan and will continue under the title ‘Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa’. Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan will again oversee the inmates as jailers, bringing their contrasting styles to the reality format.
The makers have yet to announce the full contestant lineup and premiere date for the new season.