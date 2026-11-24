India came to New York with two Emmy award nominations
New York has seen plenty of tuxedos, but it hadn't seen Makkal Selvan in one. On Monday night Vijay Sethupathi, Tamil cinema's man of a thousand faces, walked into the 54th International Emmy Awards as a presenter, and Manhattan took notice.
Sethupathi went for the classic tonal look: black trousers, black shirt and a black blazer. Wearing so much black and not looking like a waiter takes some confidence. The blazer was the real star, with embroidered detailing that turned a safe suit into something worth a second look.
While other guests went for sequins, feathers and outfits that need their own seat, Sethupathi kept it simple and still stood out.
India came to New York with two nominations. Vir Das, a familiar face at the International Emmys, earned his third nomination, this time in comedy for Vir Das: Fool Volume. Sony LIV's Real Kashmir Football Club is a true-story sports drama about a football club built against the odds, and it earned a place in the best drama series category.
Neither won on the night. Das faced a tough category. Netflix held all four comedy slots, so he was up against Rowan Atkinson's slapstick Man vs. Baby, the Spanish sitcom Old Dog, New Tricks and the Argentine satire División Palermo. The award went to División Palermo.
Real Kashmir Football Club lost best drama to Carême, Apple TV's French period series about a celebrity chef. The other nominees were Steven Knight's boxing drama A Thousand Blows and Prime Video's Argentine political drama Menem. The pastry show won, but the nomination is still a strong showing for an Indian sports drama.
UK productions had an exceptional night, winning nine of the 16 categories.
Bobby Schofield was named best actor for the BBC drama Unforgivable. His fellow nominees were Argentine star Ricardo Darín (The Eternaut), Spain's Javier Cámara (Jakarta) and South Africa's Ian Roberts (A Kind of Madness).
Louis Theroux won documentary for The Settlers. Sky News took the news award for The World: 24 Hours in the Kill Zone, and ITV's Exposure won current affairs. Prisoner 951 was named best TV movie/mini-series, and Educating Yorkshire returned to win non-scripted entertainment.
The U.K. also won all three children's categories: The Scarecrows' Wedding in animation, Horrible Science in factual and entertainment, and Dexter Procter the Ten Year Old Doctor in live action.
Belgium's Mona Mina Leon took best actress for the Flemish dramedy Holy Sh!t, which may well be the most memorable title of the year. She won over Netflix nominees Bárbara Mori and Park Ji-Hyun, and Britain's Sheridan Smith.
Netflix went into the evening as the frontrunner with nine nominations and came away with one win, for División Palermo. The streamer still had a moment on stage: its former chief content officer, Bela Bajaria, received the Founders Award. Former Warner Bros. Discovery international president Gerhard Zeiler received the Directorate Award, presented by former WBD CEO David Zaslav.
Shrinking star Michael Urie hosted the ceremony at the New York Hilton, which honoured 64 nominees from 22 countries. India will no doubt be back next year for another try.