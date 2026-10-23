Abdullah bin Zayed witnesses launch of MoFA strategy for 2027–2029, honours award winners

The ceremony honoured 17 diplomatic and consular missions accredited to the UAE from brotherly and friendly countries in recognition of their outstanding cooperation with the Ministry across various areas. These included the embassies of the Republic of Costa Rica, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Italian Republic, the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Republic of Senegal, New Zealand, the State of Kuwait, the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, the Kingdom of Morocco, the Commonwealth of Australia, Georgia, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and the French Republic; the Consulate General of the Kingdom of Bahrain; and the embassies of the State of Qatar and the Hellenic Republic.