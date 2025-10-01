Dubai Land Department, GDRFA enhance strategic cooperation

During the meeting, a series of pioneering experiences were presented, showcasing GDRFA Dubai’s achievements in digital transformation, service design innovation, and proactive government integration. The delegation was also introduced to the organization’s government communication systems, which play a vital role in reinforcing Dubai’s reputation as a global hub for government excellence. The meeting provided an opportunity to exchange knowledge on the application of behavioral science in service development and customer experience enhancement, aligning with the UAE’s vision of building a flexible and integrated government ecosystem that places people at the heart of its priorities.