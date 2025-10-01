Dubai Land Department, GDRFA enhance strategic cooperation

Innovative practices highlighted in Dubai government collaboration
Dubai: In line with the Government of Dubai’s vision to promote government integration, exchange expertise, and strengthen institutional leadership, Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA Dubai), received a delegation from the Dubai Land Department headed by Omar Bushahab, Director General of the Dubai Land Department and Chairman of the Board of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment, in the presence of Major General Obaid Muhair bin Suroor, Deputy Director General of GDRFA Dubai, along with senior officials from both sides.
The visit aimed to enhance strategic cooperation between the two entities and explore the innovative practices implemented by GDRFA Dubai across various areas of government work.
During the meeting, a series of pioneering experiences were presented, showcasing GDRFA Dubai’s achievements in digital transformation, service design innovation, and proactive government integration. The delegation was also introduced to the organization’s government communication systems, which play a vital role in reinforcing Dubai’s reputation as a global hub for government excellence. The meeting provided an opportunity to exchange knowledge on the application of behavioral science in service development and customer experience enhancement, aligning with the UAE’s vision of building a flexible and integrated government ecosystem that places people at the heart of its priorities.
Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri emphasized that such visits are a cornerstone of Dubai’s approach to continuous learning and future foresight, noting that institutional knowledge exchange with government partners strengthens the ability of entities to develop high-quality services that align with the leadership’s vision and contribute to enhancing quality of life in the emirate.
Omar Bushahab expressed his appreciation for the distinguished practices shared by GDRFA Dubai, affirming that the visit reflects the Land Department’s commitment to fostering government partnerships based on integration and knowledge exchange. He highlighted that the use of behavioral science in service design is a key enabler of Dubai’s ongoing journey of excellence and innovation in government operations.
This visit reflects the emirate’s strategic direction toward building a pioneering government model grounded in proactive service development, integrated roles across entities, and investment in leadership, innovation, and effective government communication. These efforts further strengthen Dubai’s position as a future-ready city that leads globally in providing smart, seamless, and advanced government services that meet community aspirations and keep pace with global transformations.
