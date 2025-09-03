Dubai sets benchmark as GDRFA Wins prestigious international prize for institutional governance

This latest recognition adds to GDRFA growing list of regional and global accolades
Dubai: Dubai has once again set a benchmark for excellence. The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA Dubai) has been named the “Best in Institutional Governance – Government Sector 2025” by Global Banking & Finance Review, making it the first government entity in the Middle East ever to receive this prestigious honor.
The award recognizes GDRFA Dubai’s commitment to building robust governance frameworks and adopting world-class administrative practices — a milestone that further cements Dubai’s reputation as a global leader in innovation and integrity.
Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of GDRFA Dubai, described the win as a moment of pride not just for the organization, but for the emirate as a whole.
“We dedicate this honor to our wise leadership whose vision and support have guided us,” Al Marri said. “We remain committed to advancing our governance framework and further reinforcing Dubai’s global position as a unique model of administration and integrity.”
Dr. Hanan Abdullah Al Marzouqi, Director of Institutional Governance and Compliance, echoed the sentiment, noting that the award is the culmination of years of hard work and collaboration.
“This global recognition did not come by chance,” she said. “It is the direct result of embedding compliance principles, developing policies and procedures aligned with international best practices, and ensuring the sustainability of government performance in Dubai. Receiving this award motivates us to keep raising the bar for governance, both locally and internationally.”
This latest recognition adds to GDRFA Dubai’s growing list of regional and global accolades, underscoring its mission to build public trust, enhance institutional performance, and create a government model that puts people at the heart of its work.
