GDRFA Dubai wins global award for best government communication

GDRFA Dubai praised for building trust through smart technology and clear policies
Dubai: The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA Dubai) has added another milestone to its achievements, winning the Best Integrated Government Communication System award at the 12th Sharjah Government Communication Award.
The ceremony was held on Thursday, September 11, at Expo Centre Sharjah. His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council, presented the award to Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of GDRFA Dubai.
The award is recognised as one of the leading international platforms celebrating innovation in government communication. It honours organisations that successfully build trust between governments and communities while showcasing effective ways to engage with the public.
GDRFA Dubai’s recognition follows the efforts of its Marketing and Government Communication Department, which developed a comprehensive system aimed at strengthening trust and enhancing engagement. The framework includes clear communication policies, strategic media messages, impact measurement tools, and well-structured internal and external communication plans.
Key initiatives include 120 trained “Reputation Ambassadors,” community innovation labs, special engagement platforms for the public and children, and AI-powered multilingual messaging to better understand public opinion. These efforts have expanded GDRFA Dubai’s outreach, increased media coverage, and boosted interaction with the public.
“This award highlights Dubai’s success in building a communication system that is innovative, transparent, and people-focused,” said Lt. Gen. Al Marri. “We place people at the centre of everything we do, using communication as a tool to build trust and share Dubai’s best practices with the world.”
Dr Najla Omar Al Dookhi, Director of Marketing and Government Communication, added: “A good reputation doesn’t happen by chance – it comes from strong systems, clear policies, and teamwork. We prioritised human engagement and smart technologies to build trust. One of our most successful projects was the Ideal Face campaign, which encouraged respect for the law by recognising those who followed it. The campaign also won the 2025 Stevie International Award for Best Marketing Campaign.”
GDRFA Dubai confirmed it will continue to launch new initiatives and enhance its communication system to further strengthen public trust and reinforce Dubai’s image as a global hub of innovation and inspiration.
