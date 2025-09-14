GDRFA Dubai wins global award for best government communication

Dr Najla Omar Al Dookhi, Director of Marketing and Government Communication, added: “A good reputation doesn’t happen by chance – it comes from strong systems, clear policies, and teamwork. We prioritised human engagement and smart technologies to build trust. One of our most successful projects was the Ideal Face campaign, which encouraged respect for the law by recognising those who followed it. The campaign also won the 2025 Stevie International Award for Best Marketing Campaign.”

“This award highlights Dubai’s success in building a communication system that is innovative, transparent, and people-focused,” said Lt. Gen. Al Marri. “We place people at the centre of everything we do, using communication as a tool to build trust and share Dubai’s best practices with the world.”

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.