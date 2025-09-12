Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi honours winners of the 12th Sharjah Government Communication Award

In this category, the Ministry of Media of Saudi Arabia received the award for Best Communication and Media Content in the public sector, while Atnafas Creative Productions of Bahrain took the honour in the private sector. Dubai Police was acknowledged for Best Communication Practice in Supporting Social Responsibility in the public sector, with Touch from Saudi Arabia winning the private sector award in the same category. For Best Investment in Soft Power to Support Communication Programmes, the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development was named the winner in the public sector, while Trends Research & Advisory earned the private sector distinction. The Heritage Commission of Saudi Arabia was recognised in the public sector and international organisations category for Best Innovative Project Targeting Children and Adolescents, with New Media Academy in the UAE taking the award in the private sector. In addition, the King Salman Global Academy for the Arabic Language in Saudi Arabia was celebrated for Best Campaigns Promoting Cultural Identity and the Arabic Language.