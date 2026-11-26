Possible Love dominated the performance categories too, at the Blue Dragon Film Awards
One film walked away with the night's biggest prize, but another owned the acting categories. At the 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards on November 25, HOPE was named Best Picture, while Possible Love won three of the four major acting awards and four trophies overall.
The ceremony took place at KBS Hall in Seoul, with Lee Je Hoon and Han Ji Min returning as hosts.
HOPE claims the top prize
Along with Best Picture, HOPE won Best Cinematography and Lighting for Hong Kyung Pyo and Park Jeong Woo.
A big night for Possible Love
Possible Love dominated the performance categories. Jeon Do Yeon won Best Actress, Sul Kyung Gu won Best Actor, and Cho Yeo Jeong won Best Supporting Actress. The film's fourth win came in Best Screenplay, which went to Lee Chang Dong and Oh Jung Mi.
The only main acting award to go elsewhere was Best Supporting Actor, won by Koo Kyo Hwan for Colony.
Park Ji Hoon's double win
The King's Warden won the Audience Choice Award for Most Popular Film. Its star, Park Ji Hoon, also had a big night. He won Best New Actor and was one of this year's four Popular Star Award recipients.
Other highlights
Yoon Ga Eun won Best Director for The World of Love, and the same film's Seo Su Bin was named Best New Actress. Kim Mi Jo took Best New Director for The Journey to Gyeongju. Good News won two craft awards, for art direction and editing, and veteran actor Ahn Sung Ki received the Achievement Award.
Full list of winners
Main categories
Best Picture: HOPE
Best Director: Yoon Ga Eun (The World of Love)
Best Actor: Sul Kyung Gu (Possible Love)
Best Actress: Jeon Do Yeon (Possible Love)
Best Supporting Actor: Koo Kyo Hwan (Colony)
Best Supporting Actress: Cho Yeo Jeong (Possible Love)
New talent
Best New Actor: Park Ji Hoon (The King's Warden)
Best New Actress: Seo Su Bin (The World of Love)
Best New Director: Kim Mi Jo (The Journey to Gyeongju)
Popularity awards
Popular Star Awards: Park Ji Hoon (The King's Warden), Shin Min Ah (The Eyes), Park Ji Hyun (Wild Sing), Oh Jung Se (Wild Sing)
Audience Choice Award for Most Popular Film: The King's Warden
Craft and technical
Best Screenplay: Lee Chang Dong, Oh Jung Mi (Possible Love)
Best Cinematography and Lighting: Hong Kyung Pyo, Park Jeong Woo (HOPE)
Best Art Direction: Han Ah Reum (Good News)
Best Music: Lee Min Hwi (Pavane)
Best Technical Achievement: Yoo Sang Seob, Lee Won Haeng (HUMINT, stunt)
Best Editing: Kim Sang Bum (Good News)
Special honors
Best Short Film: Hong Seung Gi (Mungchi)
Achievement Award: Ahn Sung Ki