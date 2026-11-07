Cho Seung-woo plays a genius engineer, Park Shin-hye is a soldier sent back from a ruined future, and the premise is a time-travel thriller with the end of the world at stake. It should've been a blockbuster. On screen, the rules of time travel seem to be rewritten whenever the plot backs itself into a corner, villains pop up mainly to keep the chase going, and a lot of the runtime goes to people sprinting through Seoul. Park Shin-hye throws herself into the action, and Cho Seung-woo brings real gravity to a man haunted by his own inventions. But the show is fittingly named. Like the king of myth, it keeps pushing its boulder up the hill, only to watch it roll back down every time logic is needed.