5 K-Dramas with brilliant beginnings and messiest endings: When The Phone Rings to Memories of the Alhambra

Somewhere past the halfway mark, though, the writers seem to have opened the K-drama trope cupboard and decided to use everything in it at once, so that the gentle office romance we signed up for slowly filled with loan sharks, kidnappings, fires, an unnecessary love triangle, and secrets exploding left and right, building up to the moment in episode 13 when the CEO slaps Da-rim in front of everyone. Just when it seemed things couldn’t get more chaotic, the final episode gives Ji-hyeok an accident and a convenient case of amnesia with barely two hours of story left, as if the show couldn’t bear to end without one last obstacle. It then rushes through the reunion and the proposal and races so fast through a time jump that we skip the wedding entirely and land on two little kids rolling their eyes every time their parents kiss.