A Love Other Than Yours mid-season K-Drama review: Exhausting, frustrating, still watching

And that hallway is the real trap. The drama’s most compelling idea was that a person might need to find themselves outside a relationship before they can choose to stay in one. Instead, Mi-do’s sense of self appears to be a phase she must pass through on the way back to him, not a destination in its own right. Yet, it could still be early to say that: Maybe she finds herself, too (one can hope). The series also shows the unhealthy signs of co-dependency too; the inability to be with each other, and yet, they can't somehow be without each other too.