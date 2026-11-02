From then on, Mi-do is either tearful or deadpan, clinging to her guilt over hurting Nam-goong, who looks hollow and dead inside even while he’s supposedly dating his junior colleague, Soo-ah (Jo A-ram). Soo-ah, by the way, is written with even less self-respect than Mi-do. She keeps declaring her love for Nam-goong, fully aware of his 10 years’ worth of baggage, and promises to keep loving him even if he returns to Mi-do, because she only wants the best for him. It’s meant to read as selflessness, but a character without any sort of personality and desires of her own, is sadly, just a plot device with a pulse.