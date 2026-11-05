Seo Yea-ji returns to films after 5 years with Korean vampire horror Geumwoldo

Geumwoldo is the latest step in a steady, low-key return. Yea-ji's most recent film was the 2021 thriller Recalled, and her last major TV role was in Eve in 2022. She then largely stepped back from the screen. In 2026 she tried something new and made her stage debut as Yun Sim Deok in The Hymn of Death at Seoul’s Sejong Center. In July she joined B.Wave Entertainment, signaling a new chapter.