Assassin(s)' controversy: Lee Min-ho's Busan event cancelled, alleged protest filing against Yoo Hae-jin emerges

The cancellation came less than a week before the event. The 31st BIFF opens on October 6. Actors House is one of the festival's signature programs, in which leading actors look back on their careers and talk with audiences about their craft. Lee Min-ho was one of several actors booked for this year's edition, alongside Kim Go-eun, Ryu Seung-ryong, Joo Ji-hoon and Kim Min Ha, and his session was the only one dropped.