Assassin(s)' controversy: Lee Min-ho's Busan event cancelled, alleged protest filing against Yoo Hae-jin emerges

Lee Min-ho's BIFF event cancelled amid Assassin(s) controversy backlash
On October 1, a post began spreading across Korean online communities claiming that someone had filed to hold a protest outside the home of Yoo Hae Jin, one of the film's leads. The post included a photo of what appeared to be an outdoor assembly notification form. According to AllKpop, the rally was titled as a condemnation of Yoo Hae-jin and the production company of Assassin(s). It listed 20 participants and a protest period running from October 3 to October 30.
Neither the filing nor the details on the form have been independently verified. The post also referred to the actor's residence.
The backlash has also hit stars who were not in the film. Lee Young-ae, Kim Go-eun and Park Byung-eun attended the VIP premiere and spoke positively about the movie. Their social media accounts have since been flooded with critical comments.
Kim Go-eun has been singled out in particular. After the screening, she said the film left her feeling very grateful for the present. Critics have tied that remark to the wider argument over how the film interprets history.
The cast has also faced direct hostility. Thousands of critical comments have been left on the cast members' social media accounts, some demanding they be barred from future films, and several critics reportedly made their review videos private as the controversy grew. Advertisements featuring cast members including Yoo Hae Jin have also been hit with waves of malicious comments
On October 1, the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) announced on its official social media that 'Actors House: Lee Min-ho,' scheduled for October 7 at 6:50 p.m., had been cancelled. The festival gave only "unavoidable circumstances" as the reason. Ticket holders will receive automatic refunds with no application or fee required, and each will be notified individually.
The cancellation came less than a week before the event. The 31st BIFF opens on October 6. Actors House is one of the festival's signature programs, in which leading actors look back on their careers and talk with audiences about their craft. Lee Min-ho was one of several actors booked for this year's edition, alongside Kim Go-eun, Ryu Seung-ryong, Joo Ji-hoon and Kim Min Ha, and his session was the only one dropped.
His agency, MYM Entertainment, confirmed that he would not be attending the event and apologised to fans who had been looking forward to seeing him.
Many have speculated that the cancellation is connected to the Assassin(s) controversy. Reports, including AllKpop, Zapzee, say a citywide public screening of the film planned in Busan has also been called off. Some online commenters described the moves as censorship. Still, neither BIFF nor the agency has said the controversy was the reason for the cancellation
Assassin(s) is directed by Hur Jin-ho and stars Yoo Hae-jin, Park Hae Il and Lee Min Ho. It opened on September 23 and led the box office during the Chuseok holiday.
The film revolves around the shooting of Yuk Young Soo, wife of then-President Park Chung Hee, during a Liberation Day ceremony on August 15, 1974. It follows characters examining the circumstances surrounding the incident and incorporates fictional elements and theories as part of its story. The film has also drawn some discussion over its fictionalised interpretation of the historical event.
The film has also drawn a formal complaint and criticism from some political figures:
Police complaint. Lee Jong-bae, a former People Power Party (PPP) member of the Seoul Metropolitan Council, filed a complaint with the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency on September 29. According to Korea JoongAng Daily, the complaint alleges that Hur and members of the production team engaged in criminal defamation by presenting what the complainant considers false information.
Calls from lawmakers. Some lawmakers have called for screenings of the film to be halted and have urged a boycott. Letters have also reportedly been sent to regional education offices seeking information about school group viewings.
Stage greetings changed. Three supporting actors have withdrawn from the film's second-week stage greetings in Seoul and Gyeonggi. Hur Jin Ho, Yoo Hae Jin, Park Hae Il and Lee Min Ho remain listed for the appearances.