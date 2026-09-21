Oscars 2027: Nagaland's Angh gives India a second contender alongside Gondhal

Angh, a debut feature from Naga filmmaker Theja Rio, won the top prize in the Platform section at the Toronto International Film Festival. Under revised Academy rules, that win alone puts it in contention for Best International Feature at the 99th Academy Awards, to be held in Los Angeles on March 14, 2027. It now shares the field with Gondhal, the Marathi thriller by Santosh Davakhar that the Film Federation of India named as the country's official submission last week.