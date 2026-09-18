Marathi film Gondhal selected as India’s official entry for Oscars 2027

Everything shifts when she becomes drawn to Saheba, a performer in the Gondhal ritual itself. Desperate to break free of her marriage, Suman hatches a dangerous scheme, drawing in Anand's cousin Sarjerao (Nishad Bhoir), whose own obsession with her makes him easy to manipulate. The plan spirals past the point of return, into murder, leaving Suman to navigate the fallout of love, betrayal, and self-preservation.