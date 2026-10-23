Clayface reviews: DC's gory triumph or shapeless misfire, depending on who you ask

USA Today’s Brian Truitt called it “a messy DC miss.” He praised Harries and the effects but said the screenplay does almost nothing with Matt as a character and, oddly for a Batman-adjacent project, doesn’t use Gotham as a character either. Looper raised the same point, describing a Gotham that might as well be a nameless city and a film that feels like leftover pieces of Flanagan’s original vision mixed with franchise-friendly rewrites. The Guardian’s Benjamin Lee (2/5) went harder. He called it as poorly lit as a bland streaming movie and mocked its non-American cast for trying to out-accent one another. He also argued that Clayface’s powers are so loosely defined that the character becomes a plot convenience.