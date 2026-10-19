Clayface oozes into UAE this week: Who really is Batman’s most tragic foe?

Matt Hagen, who arrived in 1961, is the version the new film adapts and the one most fans picture. A treasure hunter in the comics, he was exposed to a strange radioactive substance that turned his body into living, shapeable clay. He could become anyone or anything: a perfect impostor, a wall, a weapon. But the change didn’t last, and he had to keep returning to the source to hold onto it, a dependency that looked a lot like addiction. Batman: The Animated Series made that explicit in 1992 with “Feat of Clay”. In that episode, Hagen is a disfigured actor hooked on an experimental cream that restores his face, until an overdose turns him into a monster. That version cemented him as one of Batman’s most sympathetic foes, and the new film looks to be drawing on it.