The Remarried Empress: Lee Se-young’s necklace sparks Temu controversy, team denies claims

In a statement to SPOTV News, as quoted by AllKPop, on November 9, the production team said the necklace had been purchased from a local vintage shop in Europe and had no connection to Temu products. SPOTV News also reported that a similar necklace sold for about 8,000 won on a Chinese platform had been confirmed as a different item. With that clarification, the dispute over the necklace’s origin appears to be resolved.