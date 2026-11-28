Reply 1988 was a portrait of five families sharing one alley in Seoul's Ssangmun-dong, the year the Olympics came to Korea. The children trade ramen and VHS tapes, the mothers pass side dishes over the wall, and the fathers communicate mostly in silence. At its centre is Deok-sun, a middle child who feels overlooked, and the question of which neighbourhood boy she will marry, a mystery that set off a fan war between Park Bo-gum's gentle Taek and Ryu Jun-yeol's devoted Jung-hwan that has never fully ended. Director Shin Won-ho let episodes run long and slow, trusting that a father who cannot say he is proud, or a mother who buys the wrong cake, could land like an earthquake. It made slice-of-life the main event, and fans miss its patience above all.