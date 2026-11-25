Fans did not take it lying down. On social media, reactions swung between grief and gallows humour, with some viewers renaming the show "Trauma in Disguise" and others joking about the couple's matching bullets. One devoted viewer worried the finale would feel rushed and argued the show should have run 16 episodes if it was going to drop such a big twist so late. Even the Reddit crowd had been nervous since episodes 9 and 10, when viewers were already fretting over who would tell Yi-jun that Jae-hee was a cop. Nobody predicted the answer would be "a gunman."