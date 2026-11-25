For a while, Love in Disguise was even named Trauma in Disguise
Pack up the fake glasses and the oversized suit: Love in Disguise has wrapped.
On November 24, the romance thriller ended its run in first place in its time slot. According to Nielsen Korea, the final episode rose to an average nationwide rating of 5.9 percent, just short of its personal record of 6.0 percent. That's a strong finish for a show that, one episode earlier, decided to turn into an action movie.
Wait, who ordered the sniper?
For ten episodes, viewers signed up for office bickering, mistaken identities, and Yim Si Wan's chaebol heir being difficult about everything. Then Episode 11 delivered a shocking cliffhanger that left Yi-jun and Jae-hee fighting for their lives. A sniper took out Min-hwan mid-confrontation, then shot Yi-jun as he and Jae-hee tried to leave, leaving both in critical condition.
Fans did not take it lying down. On social media, reactions swung between grief and gallows humour, with some viewers renaming the show "Trauma in Disguise" and others joking about the couple's matching bullets. One devoted viewer worried the finale would feel rushed and argued the show should have run 16 episodes if it was going to drop such a big twist so late. Even the Reddit crowd had been nervous since episodes 9 and 10, when viewers were already fretting over who would tell Yi-jun that Jae-hee was a cop. Nobody predicted the answer would be "a gunman."
It didn't hurt the ratings. Episode 11 rose to 5.5 percent, peaked at 6.6 percent, and topped its time slot for the 11th straight episode.
And yet, somehow, it stuck the landing
The finale cleaned up remarkably fast. The bullet went through Yi-jun's collarbone and surgery went well, while Jae-hee pulled through after going into shock from blood loss. Big sister Mi-jin's power grab ended at the board table, where Si-hyun played video of her offering board members cash and bonds for their votes, and she was arrested on suspicion of ordering a murder.
Then came the sweetest twist of all. Jae-hee pulled out a ring just as Yi-jun was about to offer his, and they both got down on one knee. A proposal standoff with no losers.
A Business Proposal reunion, of sorts
For anyone with Business Proposal still in their rewatch rotation, the show had one more treat. Seol In Ah, who played Jin Young Seo in that hit, already had a familiar face drop by earlier: in episode 9, a man in a white suit proposing to Si-a turned out to be Kim Min-kyu, her on-screen love from Business Proposal. The finale then closed the loop. Kim Sejeong appeared as Go-Jin, a new recruit on Jae-hee's team. That's three of the original four. As one reviewer put it, Ahn Hyo Seop was missed, but he's in our hearts. Maybe he was busy dodging snipers elsewhere.