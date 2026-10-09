Love in Disguise K-Drama: Yim Si-wan is reason enough to watch – plot, cast and everything we know

A detective's mission uncovers love and lies in this thrilling new K-drama
If a new Yim Si-wan drama is on the way, that’s usually all the convincing viewers need. His upcoming series Love in Disguise gives fans even more to look forward to: a mix of romance and thriller, a role full of secrets, and a character the actor built with deliberate layers. Here’s what to know before it premieres.
What’s the story?
Love in Disguise is a romance thriller about an arrogant chaebol heir who becomes a murder suspect, and the former special forces officer who goes undercover as his personal secretary to investigate him.
Who’s in it?
Yim Si-wan plays Yoon Yi Jun, third-generation heir to Korea’s top conglomerate. He is seen as the frontrunner in his family’s succession battle, until he suddenly becomes a murder suspect and his life is thrown into turmoil.
Seol In Ah plays Kang Jae Hee, the detective who goes undercover as his secretary while pretending to be a man.
Why Yim Si-wan’s role stands out
Yim Si-wan was drawn to how multifaceted the role is, saying it gave him the chance to show many different sides of himself as an actor. Describing the character, he said, as quoted by Soompi, “Yoon Yi Jun is a character with many secrets, and he is also a character who undergoes many changes after meeting personal secretary Kang Jae Hee.”
He added, “I think [viewers] will enjoy seeing what Yoon Yi Jun is like at the start, then observing how he changes or evolves as a character after meeting Kang Jae Hee.”
How he prepared
In building the character, Yim Si-wan focused on how Yoon Yi Jun rarely lets his real thoughts and feelings show.
“Because he’s a character with many secrets and many enemies, I thought he was born to the fate of having to hide his true self in order to protect himself,” he explained. “That’s why I intentionally tried to build multiple layers of emotions while developing the character.”
“I put a lot of effort into creating a character who makes it hard to tell when he’s being genuine and when he’s falsely presenting lies as the truth,” he continued.
What makes the drama special
According to Yim Si-wan, the genre blend is the hook: “This drama’s greatest strength is that it combines [the genres of] thriller and romance. Please look forward to seeing what is truth and what is lies when it comes to Yoon Yi Jun, along with when and why Kang Jae Hee starts to feel drawn to Yoon Yi Jun as a person.”