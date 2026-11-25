David Harbour tells Gulf News why killer Santa is perfect for a stressful Christmas
Dubai: "Sometimes it's nice to have a place to go for the movies to just let loose, let your imagination run wild and watch a Santa Claus beat up some people."
That is David Harbour's explanation for why audiences have taken to his gruff, foul-mouthed, blade-handy Father Christmas in Violent Night.
Confession time. I grew up on Home Alone, and then I watched Violent Night and wondered who had ruined my childhood. Then I sat down with the man responsible for the ruin.
Harbour's Santa Claus is not the jolly old soul you left milk and cookies for. If you're nice, you get a present. If you're naughty, you get something else. Justice.
The Santa the world has come to know, love and slightly fear returns in Violent Night 2, which hits UAE cinemas on December 4. In an interview with Gulf News, Harbour talks about pushing buttons, a scene-stealing Mrs. Claus, and why he wants to swap the stabbing for hugs. He is joined by director Tommy Wirkola, the Norwegian film-maker who directed the first Violent Night and returns for the sequel, to explain the madness behind the method.
I told Harbour the film is the most unchristmassy Christmas movie ever made. Christmas, as he sees it, is a pressure cooker, and the film is the lid coming off.
"Christmas is a time of great giving and happiness and sweetness and joy, but also stress and anxiety," said Harbour. "You're not getting the right gift, or finishing your Christmas shopping, or like my family's driving me crazy, and so we give you a little release."
The sequel strands Santa in a crumbling New Jersey mall, cut off from the North Pole and up against a ruthless crime lord and his henchmen. Jared Harris plays the gangster menacing the Silver Bell Mall. Joe Pantoliano and Daniela Melchior are in the cast, and so is Kristen Bell, more on whom below.
Harbour admits the first film was a big gamble. I asked whether he ever wondered if they were pushing buttons they shouldn't.
"Oh yeah, for sure. On the first one it was a big risk," said Harbour. "I didn't know what we were doing. And then once it came out, it was very embraced by a lot of people."
His theory is that we are all a little frayed. "I think people like to see unconventional stuff and strange things put together nowadays more than ever, and I think we live in a stressful time," he said.
The numbers back him up. The 2022 original cost roughly $20 million to make and took more than $76 million worldwide, enough to earn a sequel.
After playing a tough cop in Stranger Things and a tougher Santa here, I put it to Harbour that his characters seem unable to say "I love you" without plunging a knife into somebody first.
"Unfortunately, that's true," he said, laughing. But the actor says he is working on it. "As I get older, I'd like to be a little gentler with my love as opposed to knife plunging. It would be nice to just give people hugs and tell them that I love them."
Will that Harbour make it to the screen? He's not promising. "I really follow where the work is and what comes my way," he said. "So we'll see what's next."
We come from a part of the world that knows polarisation and fracture, and that is hungry for hope. So I asked whether his Santa is a mirror for leaders gone astray, and for the people who voted for them.
Harbour kept it light but did not dodge. "It's a fun, entertaining movie, but there's a thematic of this guy that has gone too far in punishing people, and now he has to figure out what the real meaning is," he said.
Then came another standout line. "There's punishing people too hard, and then there's punishing them not hard enough, and then there's something in the middle. It's an interesting way of approaching how to deal with the world, and I think it is something we all struggle with in stressful times."
What does Santa discover at the end? Harbour is not telling. "It's a specific thing that I don't want to ruin for people who want to see the movie."
Wirkola, the director of the first Violent Night, is no stranger to mixing gore with humour. His earlier credits include the horror comedy Dead Snow and Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters. For the sequel, he says, the dark path Santa walks at the start of the film is entirely deliberate. "Our Santa Claus in the beginning of the movie has taken a very dark path," said the director. "He's gone down the wrong lane, and he's taken the wrong lessons from the first movie and what he experienced there."
So the film-makers took everything away. "We strip him of his powers and have him go into himself, into his childhood, and discover what it means to be a kid again, and what happiness and Christmas means to him."
The tone, he insists, was never an accident. "We're trying to combine the crazy action violent movie with a big beating heart of a Christmas movie. That was always the goal. Can we entertain people that love action movies, but at the same time have them leave the theatre filled with Christmas spirit?"
Like me, Wirkola is a Home Alone kid. "Home Alone played an important part of my childhood," he said. "When you see that movie, you think, what would really happen if he had stepped on that trap? In the first movie and then this one, we answer that question." He is upfront that it is "a Christmas movie that is R-rated, so it's not for the youngest kids", though he hopes the Christmas message still lands.
It takes nerve to pull a Stranger Things star out of Hawkins and hand him a Santa suit. Was Harbour always the first choice? Wirkola answered with a story.
"When we did the first one, he was the first actor we ever approached with the material, and it was the first casting meeting we had," said the director. "We were discussing names, somebody brought up David Harbour, and we all just looked at each other. Oh my God, yes, he is of course perfect for the role."
Once the script reached Harbour, says Wirkola, he understood what they were attempting. "He got the character and the tone, and he's been an amazing partner."
I'll be honest: the action sequences struck me as Bollywood-level choreography. All that was missing was a troupe of dancers in the background. Wirkola says the sequences are a lot of fun to shoot.
"In the action space there are so many movies these days, and you try to find ways of making them new and fresh," he said. "Our secret ingredient is that we have Santa Claus, and a very particular tone we can lean into." He credits the film's producers, 87North, "who've done some of the best action movies in recent times", for helping choreograph the chaos.
The toughest part, though, wasn't a stunt. "The biggest challenge is actually combining the two," said Wirkola. "How far do you go into the action and the humour, and how far do you go with the heart and the emotion? Do we have too many jokes here? Do we need some more? It's all about balancing that out."
That balance gets its biggest test in the emotional closing scenes with Kristen Bell. Her Mrs. Claus nearly steals the film from under her husband's nose, and I'll admit I was rooting for her. Harbour saw it coming the moment she signed on.
"When you cast Kristen Bell, that is the fear, that she's gonna walk in and steal the movie at the end, and she sort of does," he said. "She's been a friend of mine for 25 years. I love her as a performer, and if anyone's gonna steal a movie from you, I'm happy that it's her."
Finally, I asked what extravagant gift Santa would pull from his bag if he landed in Dubai, a city that has seen a lot of gold. Harbour admits he is "not the best at gift giving", but he had an answer.
"Recently I've gotten into old watches, so I'd love to find an old pocket watch for somebody," he said. "Just an old antique pocket watch. We live in this digital world, but it gives you a sense of time being a thing that is in your hands."
It's a surprisingly tender gift from a Santa who stabs first and hugs later. Thank you, David, for the chaos. And Santa, may your sack always hold more hugs than knives.
Violent Night 2 is out in UAE cinemas on December 4.