Dubai: "Sometimes it's nice to have a place to go for the movies to just let loose, let your imagination run wild and watch a Santa Claus beat up some people."

That is David Harbour's explanation for why audiences have taken to his gruff, foul-mouthed, blade-handy Father Christmas in Violent Night.

Confession time. I grew up on Home Alone, and then I watched Violent Night and wondered who had ruined my childhood. Then I sat down with the man responsible for the ruin.

Harbour's Santa Claus is not the jolly old soul you left milk and cookies for. If you're nice, you get a present. If you're naughty, you get something else. Justice.

The Santa the world has come to know, love and slightly fear returns in Violent Night 2, which hits UAE cinemas on December 4. In an interview with Gulf News, Harbour talks about pushing buttons, a scene-stealing Mrs. Claus, and why he wants to swap the stabbing for hugs. He is joined by director Tommy Wirkola, the Norwegian film-maker who directed the first Violent Night and returns for the sequel, to explain the madness behind the method.