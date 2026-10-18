Nearly 1,800 arrested and over 500 police injured in nationwide unrest
Dubai: A Rolex store was among the shops looted in the southern French city of Marseille on Saturday as violent protests swept across France, leaving public buildings damaged and hundreds of police officers injured.
An Hermès boutique in Marseille was also attacked, while looters targeted luxury shops in Bordeaux and Paris.
France woke on Sunday to widespread destruction after demonstrations against rising living costs and deteriorating public services descended into some of the country's worst unrest in years.
Nearly 1,800 people were arrested and more than 500 police officers injured, according to the latest figures reported by Reuters. One protester died after suffering a cardiac arrest in Paris.
More than half a million people joined demonstrations nationwide, most of them peacefully.
President Emmanuel Macron condemned the violence and vowed to prosecute those responsible for looting and vandalism.
The unrest followed weeks of student-led protests over deteriorating educational conditions and broader economic grievances.