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Rolex store looted in Marseille as violent protests sweep France

Nearly 1,800 arrested and over 500 police injured in nationwide unrest

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
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Rolex store looted in Marseille amid violent protests sweeping France, leaving shops ransacked and public buildings damaged.
Rolex store looted in Marseille amid violent protests sweeping France, leaving shops ransacked and public buildings damaged.
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Dubai: A Rolex store was among the shops looted in the southern French city of Marseille on Saturday as violent protests swept across France, leaving public buildings damaged and hundreds of police officers injured.

An Hermès boutique in Marseille was also attacked, while looters targeted luxury shops in Bordeaux and Paris.

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France woke on Sunday to widespread destruction after demonstrations against rising living costs and deteriorating public services descended into some of the country's worst unrest in years.

Nearly 1,800 people were arrested and more than 500 police officers injured, according to the latest figures reported by Reuters. One protester died after suffering a cardiac arrest in Paris.

More than half a million people joined demonstrations nationwide, most of them peacefully.

President Emmanuel Macron condemned the violence and vowed to prosecute those responsible for looting and vandalism.

The unrest followed weeks of student-led protests over deteriorating educational conditions and broader economic grievances.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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