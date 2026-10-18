Masked rioters set fire to the 143-year-old town hall as nationwide protests turn violent
Paris: The spire of a historic French town hall collapsed in a ball of flames on Saturday night after masked protesters set the 143-year-old building ablaze during nationwide demonstrations over the rising cost of living.
Footage captured the moment the clock tower spire of Limoges town hall fell as flames engulfed the roof. Local authorities said the building, inaugurated in 1883, had been largely destroyed.
According to the Haute-Vienne prefecture, rioters broke into the town hall at around 6pm and started the fire. Firefighters battled the blaze late into the night, while several nearby businesses were looted.
The prefecture reported that about 2,000 demonstrators had gathered in Limoges, including more than 500 people allegedly seeking confrontation. Four police officers sustained serious injuries, four police vehicles were destroyed and 19 people were detained.
The destruction came during widespread protests across France that drew about 550,000 people, according to the Interior Ministry. Demonstrations descended into clashes with police, looting and arson in several cities, including Paris, Marseille and Lyon.
French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the violence and warned that those responsible for attacking public buildings and businesses would face prosecution.
Limoges Mayor Guillaume Guérin also condemned the attack, saying the right to protest could never justify the destruction of public property.
The unrest extended beyond France, with protests over rising living costs also taking place in Belgium, Italy and Portugal on Saturday.
In Brussels, police used tear gas and water cannon to disperse demonstrators after clashes erupted and fires were set.
Similar scenes unfolded in Liège, where officers deployed water cannon, while in Lisbon, tens of thousands marched against soaring housing costs, low wages and the rising cost of living.
In Italy, demonstrations turned violent in Milan, where masked protesters clashed with police, looted shops and set barricades alight near the city's historic centre. Police responded with tear gas and water cannon, while at least two officers were injured and about 50 demonstrators were detained, according to Italian media reports.
Clashes were also reported in Bologna, as separate protests across Europe highlighted growing public frustration over living costs and economic pressures.