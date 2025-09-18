Nationwide strike in France: Scenes from Paris’s Gare du Nord

A nationwide strike brought much of France to a standstill, with Paris’s Gare du Nord station turning into a striking symbol of commuter frustration and political unrest. Trade unions had promised a “black day” of disruption, and they delivered, paralysing almost the entire Île-de-France transport network.

Passengers at Gare du Nord, one of Europe’s busiest rail hubs, were left stranded as trains were cancelled or severely delayed. The concourse, usually a blur of movement, was instead filled with anxious travellers clutching bags and scanning departure boards for updates that rarely came.

The strike, organised by multiple unions, is aimed at pressuring the incoming government over budget decisions that labour leaders fear will erode public services and weaken worker protections. Protesters insist the strike demonstrates their resolve to defend jobs, wages, and social benefits amid economic uncertainty.

Authorities deployed extra staff to manage crowds and urged passengers to avoid non-essential journeys. Tourists and commuters alike expressed frustration but also solidarity, with many acknowledging the strike as part of France’s long tradition of public resistance.

As negotiations loom, union leaders warn that more industrial action could follow, making this turbulent “black day” a possible precursor to a season of unrest.