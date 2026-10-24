5 new K-dramas serving butterflies and emotional damage: Make Me Tingle, A Love Other Than Yours

You can opt for some frolic, fun and lots of cutesy romance or suffer every weekend
The past few months have turned into the K-drama Hunger Games, and dear goodness, the sleep schedules have been a mess as we struggle to keep up with all the romance and the revenge. We got a buttoned-up marketer meeting her match, an undercover detective hiding in plain sight, a scalpel-wielding vigilante, a man who literally runs on another person's energy, and a couple drifting apart. Here are the five shows everyone is talking about.
K-dramas love a CEO, but they are usually running hotels, tech empires or fashion houses. Make Me Tingle hands us a founder whose bold, boundary-pushing startup is the exact opposite of everything our heroine was raised to respect.
Nam Ji-hyun plays Gong Yeon-su, a marketer from a strictly traditional family who has always played it safe. Then she is assigned to promote the brand of Dokgo Dal (Kim Jae-young), a free-spirited, totally unbothered CEO who refuses to apologise for his business or anything else. Cue clashing values, awkward meetings, and a slow realisation that the show is really about self-acceptance and finding your own voice.
It flips the usual formula. Normally the brooding CEO is the one who needs thawing; here he is the most relaxed person in every room, and it is our heroine who has to unlearn a lifetime of playing it safe. The comedy writes itself: watch a woman who blushes at her own shadow try to build a marketing campaign she can barely describe out loud. Nam Ji-hyun, fresh from playing a rookie lawyer in Good Partner, is brilliant at earnest characters slowly cracking open, and the writing team includes Kang Eun-kyung of Dr. Romantic fame, so expect real heart under the giggles.
The hidden-identity trope built half of classic K-drama history, and Love in Disguise has brought it roaring back with a murder mystery attached.
Yim Si-wan plays Yoon Yi-jun, an arrogant third-generation chaebol heir who is now a murder suspect. Seol In-ah plays Kang Jae-hee, an ex-special-forces detective who goes undercover as his personal secretary under a completely new identity. They are stuck together around the clock, she is investigating him, and her heart did not get the memo about professional boundaries.
The clever part is the double deception. She is lying about who she is; he might be lying about what he did. That means the romance and the mystery run on the same fuel, trust, and every tender moment comes with a nagging question about whether she is falling for a killer. Yim Si-wan is perfectly cast here: he has made a career of faces you cannot quite read, so you will spend twelve episodes arguing with yourself about his innocence. Seol In-ah, meanwhile, gets to be the muscle for once, and her undercover look went viral before episode one even aired. Bodyguard-style proximity, suspect-versus-detective sparks and a ticking murder plot? It is three of K-drama's favourite tropes stacked on top of each other, and it knows exactly what it is doing.
Kim Ji-won spent Queen of Tears making us cry. In Doctor X she makes corrupt hospital executives cry instead. Revenge is good.
She plays Gye Su-jeong, a genius freelance surgeon dispatched by a doctor temp agency to Guseo University Hospital, where a cartel of power-drunk physicians, the "White Mafia", runs the place. Gye Su-jeong, nicknamed the operating room's mad dog, has one setting: perfect surgery, no politics. Lee Jung-eun (Parasite) steals scenes as Jang Hee-sook, her money-hungry agency boss who is secretly the smartest person in every room, and Choi Kwang-il plays the hospital chairman sitting atop the whole rotten pyramid.
The real treat is watching Kim Ji-won play against type. After years as the warm, wounded heroine, she is now icy, unreadable and reportedly lost serious weight for the role, which makes every eyebrow-raise land like a scalpel. Her double act with Lee Jung-eun, a pairing fans are calling a Fight for My Way reunion, gives the show its funny bone. It is also a remake of Japan's beloved Doctor-X, which ran for seven seasons; Netflix even dropped the original in September as a warm-up, so purists are watching closely to see what the Korean version changes.
We have had fated lovers, contract lovers and enemies-to-lovers. Take Charge of My Heart invents charger-to-lovers.
Kim Young-kwang plays Baek Ho-rang, a cold billionaire resort heir living on a failing artificial heart. Chae Soo-bin plays Bo-bae, a struggling scriptwriter about to turn 30, from a family of judo and taekwondo champions, whose skin happens to give off freakish amounts of static electricity. His heart battery charges whenever she is within 10 metres. Naturally, he hands her a massive contract, moves her into a converted garage exactly 10 metres from his bedroom, and schedules a 7:30 a.m. recharge. Romance, apparently, is a utility bill.
It takes the oldest K-drama line, "I can't live without you", and makes it medically true. The 10-metre rule is just the classic contract-romance setup with physics attached, forcing two people who cannot stand each other into constant proximity. Every hug makes his smartwatch beep, which might be the most honest love meter in drama history. It also has a sneaky meta streak: Bo-bae is a writer stuck on her own romance script, so she keeps scribbling down the clichés she is living through. Add her family of gold-medal athletes as the comic chorus and Kim Young-kwang going full heart eyes, and you get a pure comfort watch. Fair warning: reviewers note the ending skips over one or two plot holes, but by then you will be too charmed to care.
Most K-dramas end at the first kiss. A Love Other Than Yours starts a decade after it, and it is messy about what comes next. And we're not exaggerating, when we say it hurts.
Seo Kang-jun and Ahn Eun-jin play Namgoong Ho and Lee Mi-do, who met at age seven and have been dating for ten years. He is a charming confectionery-company manager who assumes marriage is the obvious next step. She is a film director in a career slump who starts to feel that his love only highlights her own inadequacy. There's ambitious lawyer (Lee Joo-ahn) and a guarded coworker (Jo Aram), and suddenly the comfiest couple on TV is asking whether they stayed together out of love or habit.
There's confusion, frustration and sadness as our couple struggles to understand what love really means after 10 years. What has life done to them?