5 new K-dramas serving butterflies and emotional damage: Make Me Tingle, A Love Other Than Yours

The clever part is the double deception. She is lying about who she is; he might be lying about what he did. That means the romance and the mystery run on the same fuel, trust, and every tender moment comes with a nagging question about whether she is falling for a killer. Yim Si-wan is perfectly cast here: he has made a career of faces you cannot quite read, so you will spend twelve episodes arguing with yourself about his innocence. Seol In-ah, meanwhile, gets to be the muscle for once, and her undercover look went viral before episode one even aired. Bodyguard-style proximity, suspect-versus-detective sparks and a ticking murder plot? It is three of K-drama's favourite tropes stacked on top of each other, and it knows exactly what it is doing.