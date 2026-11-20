This is Haymitch Abernathy’s origin story. The film follows him at 16, living in District 12 with his mother and little brother, on the morning of the Reaping for the 50th Hunger Games. Known as the Second Quarter Quell, they’re the biggest Games yet, with twice as many tributes. Set 24 years before the original film, it takes place well before Katniss was born, so there are no arrows in the arena this time.