The Hunger Games returns, exploring Haymitch’s origins 24 years before Katniss
Whistle the mockingjay tune, because Panem is back on the big screen. The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping has landed in UAE cinemas. The movie focuses on Haymitch this time. It’s the sixth film in the franchise, and if you need a refresher before heading in, the earlier films are the place to start.
What’s the story?
This is Haymitch Abernathy’s origin story. The film follows him at 16, living in District 12 with his mother and little brother, on the morning of the Reaping for the 50th Hunger Games. Known as the Second Quarter Quell, they’re the biggest Games yet, with twice as many tributes. Set 24 years before the original film, it takes place well before Katniss was born, so there are no arrows in the arena this time.
Inside the arena, Haymitch forms an unlikely alliance with fellow tribute Maysilee Donner, played by Mckenna Grace, and joins a coalition challenging the Capitol under President Snow, played by Ralph Fiennes.
Who is Haymitch?
Before the Games, Haymitch is a hopeful teenager. Director Francis Lawrence describes him as young and optimistic, with plenty of friends in District 12 and a home life with his mother and little brother. He has accepted that the Reaping is simply part of life. The 50th Games are also set to take place on his birthday.
What changes him is the Capitol. Producer Nina Jacobson says that once he arrives, his choices begin to radicalise him in the same way Katniss was radicalised later. By the end, he is trying to take the Games down from inside the arena, which the studio describes as the spark that sets the rebellion in motion.
Two Haymitches
Fans know Haymitch as the cynical mentor played by Woody Harrelson. Here he’s played by newcomer Joseph Zada, who was 19 when he was cast. Director Francis Lawrence says he could hear Harrelson’s voice in Zada, who prepared by rewatching Harrelson’s performances. Harrelson himself is returning for the new film, but for the bulk of the movie Haymitch is played by Zada. The idea is to connect the hopeful teenager with the broken man he becomes.
Familiar faces, younger
The film introduces earlier versions of characters from the original films. Elle Fanning plays a young Effie Trinket, a fashion student rather than the wig-wearing escort, and Jesse Plemons plays Plutarch Heavensbee, already secretly working with the resistance. Kieran Culkin plays an early Caesar Flickerman, without the blue hair yet, while Glenn Close plays Drusilla Sickle and Billy Porter plays stylist Magno Stift.
One fan, on twitter, said they saw it in IMAX and that it changed their life, with eyes sore from crying.
And Katniss?
Jennifer Lawrence confirmed on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast that she will once again be playing Katniss. Variety reported that she and Josh Hutcherson, as Peeta, return for a scene, but how big that scene is hasn’t been revealed. Lawrence called the experience “unbelievable,” with the same crew around her.
The connection runs deeper than a cameo. Before the Reaping, Haymitch’s girlfriend, Lenore Dove Baird, played by Whitney Peak, gives him a flint striker.
Behind the camera
Lawrence has directed every film since Catching Fire, and Jacobson has produced all six. The arena was built in a remote valley in Asturias, Spain, the chariot parade was filmed in Berlin’s Olympic Stadium, and the design draws on the 1970s. The filmmakers recommend seeing it in IMAX.
Not everyone who has seen it is convinced one film is enough.“I watched it on Monday, and I hate to admit it but this is maybe the one film in the franchise that honestly needed two parts”, wrote a reddit user.
With Haymitch at its centre, the film delivers on everything audiences love about.
Hunger Games franchise, including its relentless action, the scale and dark pageantry of the Arena, the shocking world of Panem and its spectacle of showmanship and propaganda, and the deadly stakes for its ensemble of interconnected characters.