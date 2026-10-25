K-Drama Rewind, Her Private Life: Park Min-young and Kim Jae-wook’s zingy love letter to the office romcom boom

Yet, more than anything else, Her Private Life is a reminder of the K-Drama office romcom days. They really don’t make them like this anymore, or at least they didn’t for a while. The office romcom is slowly reviving itself this year, but there was a time when the boom was well and truly booming, and the workplace was an actual living, breathing character. You learned about the profession, as the drama progressed. Her Private Life had its hushed, gleaming art museum. Romance Is a Bonus Book gave Lee Jong-suk a cosy publishing house full of ink and longing.