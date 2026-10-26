Kim Woo-bin’s go-to phrase, though, is far more moving. Looking a little bashful, Shin Min-ah revealed that her husband regularly tells her how beautiful she is. What touches her most is that his praise doesn’t depend on how she looks on a given day. Even on days when she’s put on weight or doesn’t feel her best, she said, he insists she is the most beautiful woman he has ever seen. "Even when I gain weight or feel I don't look good, he still says I am the most beautiful person he has ever seen," the actress shared.