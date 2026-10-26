The couple started dating in 2015, and tied the knot in 2025
A decade of dating, a wedding in December 2025, and, by Shin Min-ah’s account, a husband whose compliments haven’t slowed down one bit. On a recent episode of tvN’s You Quiz on the Block, the actress offered a rare and warm look at life at home with Kim Woo Bin.
A love story ten years in the making
Shin Min-ah and Kim Woo-bin went public with their relationship in 2015, and fans have followed the pair closely ever since. After ten years together, the two actors tied the knot in December 2025, turning one of Korea’s most watched celebrity romances into a marriage. So when host Yoo Jae Suk steered the conversation toward their everyday life as newlyweds, viewers were eager to hear what goes on behind closed doors.
Parcels, and plenty of compliments
Asked which phrases come up most often between them at home, Shin Min-ah laughed and admitted that one of her most frequent lines is a reminder to her husband about deliveries. Packages arrive at their door so often, she joked, that she’s constantly nudging him to hurry up and unbox the latest pile before more show up.
Kim Woo-bin’s go-to phrase, though, is far more moving. Looking a little bashful, Shin Min-ah revealed that her husband regularly tells her how beautiful she is. What touches her most is that his praise doesn’t depend on how she looks on a given day. Even on days when she’s put on weight or doesn’t feel her best, she said, he insists she is the most beautiful woman he has ever seen. "Even when I gain weight or feel I don't look good, he still says I am the most beautiful person he has ever seen," the actress shared.
Staying healthy, with a fan at home
The actress also spoke candidly about her approach to wellness. After noticing that her diet had drifted toward too many carbs and too much salt, she began rebuilding her meals around lighter options such as vegetable soups, salads and fresh fruit.
She explained that her body builds muscle quickly, with definition showing after only a few days of weight training. Kim Woo Bin, she noted, admires this about her. Shin Min Ah, however, sees it as a mixed blessing, since gaining muscle so easily can make it harder to keep the shape she wants.
Growing up, and letting go
The conversation turned reflective when Yoo Jae Suk brought up her appearance on the show six years earlier. Back then, she had described feeling restless in her younger years, sensing how much of life still lay ahead, and said that by her thirties she had begun to learn what to let go of and what to hold onto. Hearing her past words again, Shin Min-ah teased herself for having sounded so wise, as though she had already figured life out.
Today, she said, her priorities have shifted. As she says, she no longer feels driven to be the best or to stand out from everyone else. With experience, she has become better at telling the difference between genuine passion and plain stubbornness, and at recognising which goals are truly worth chasing rather than clinging to ones that no longer fit.
What’s next
Fans won’t have to wait long to see her on screen again. Shin Min-ah stars in Queen Remarried, arriving on Disney+ on November 4, and she will also appear in MBC’s upcoming drama Sumokgeum, set to premiere in January 2027.