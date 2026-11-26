Min Woo Lee gave golf lessons to Sainz and Stroll before losing his club
Imagine playing in your home tournament where you are the top golfer from your country and you suddenly discover that a major weapon is missing from your arsenal.
Australia’s number one golfer Min Woo Lee lined up at the Australian PGA Championship, the opening event of the DP World Tour's 2027 season in Sydney on Thursday, when he discovered that his eight-iron was not there in his golf bag.
Lee realized he had left his eight-iron in Las Vegas after a golf lesson with Formula One stars Carlos Sainz of Williams and Lance Stroll of Aston Martin. Despite that, he hit 68 to be four off the pace. The 28-year-old, who has had a consistent but winless year on the US and European circuits, trails leader Haydn Barron after Day 1.
It could have been so much worse for Lee without his crucial club as he lay in tied-11th.
"That's a funny story because I was with Carlos Sainz and Lance Stroll, and I was giving them a lesson, and I think they were just touching the clubs, and it's gone somewhere," he said.
"So I had no eight-iron. The third hole of the day, I needed an eight-iron. I needed it a few times today.
"But it's actually a really fun way to play golf. It's either a nine iron – I got to hit it harder – or I got to add some spin with a seven iron."
Lee, who was in Las Vegas for the Formula One Grand Prix, said the club had been found and was on its way, but would likely not arrive in time for round two.