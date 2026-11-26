Australia’s number one golfer Min Woo Lee lined up at the Australian PGA Championship, the opening event of the DP World Tour's 2027 season in Sydney on Thursday, when he discovered that his eight-iron was not there in his golf bag.

Imagine playing in your home tournament where you are the top golfer from your country and you suddenly discover that a major weapon is missing from your arsenal.

Lee, who was in Las Vegas for the Formula One Grand Prix, said the club had been found and was on its way, but would likely not arrive in time for round two.

"But it's actually a really fun way to play golf. It's either a nine iron – I got to hit it harder – or I got to add some spin with a seven iron."

"That's a funny story because I was with Carlos Sainz and Lance Stroll, and I was giving them a lesson, and I think they were just touching the clubs, and it's gone somewhere," he said.

Lee realized he had left his eight-iron in Las Vegas after a golf lesson with Formula One stars Carlos Sainz of Williams and Lance Stroll of Aston Martin. Despite that, he hit 68 to be four off the pace. The 28-year-old, who has had a consistent but winless year on the US and European circuits, trails leader Haydn Barron after Day 1.

Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.