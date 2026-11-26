Nutrition has a central role to play in that shift, across every stage of life. Its impact is often clearest in the deficiencies and malnutrition that go unnoticed until they have already limited a child’s growth or slowed an adult’s recovery. Both sit squarely within the National Strategy for Wellbeing 2031’s view of healthy nutrition as a foundation for a resilient population at every age.

That ambition sits at the heart of the We the UAE 2031 vision, which aims to place the country among the world’s top 15 healthcare systems within the decade. Reaching that goal will depend not only on treating illness better but also on preventing it in the first place. Dubai took that thinking further in June this year, establishing its own Longevity Authority to oversee the emirate’s longevity, wellness and advanced health sectors. It is a clear signal that healthy ageing is now a strategic priority in its own right.

In the UAE, wealth has always been easy to picture: skylines, ambition, speed. But the next marker of prosperity looks different. It is measured less in assets and more in years lived well, in the ability to stay strong, capable and healthy at every stage of life.

At Danone, we wanted to understand the scale of the issue locally. Our Iron Strong study screened around 1,000 children across the Middle East and found that approximately 21 per cent of children aged 1-6 years screened in the UAE were at risk of anaemia. These insights reinforce the importance of the Middle East IDA Consensus, which provides expert recommendations to healthcare professionals on screening, diagnosis and nutritional management. Earlier identification and appropriate management can help reduce the potential impact of iron deficiency on a child’s health and development.

Nutrition across a lifetime

The same urgency applies at the other end of life. The UAE’s ageing population is expected to grow significantly over the coming decades, increasing the importance of healthy ageing and appropriate nutritional care. According to WHO Europe, international studies indicate that disease-related malnutrition affects 30-50 per cent of hospitalised patients. For these patients, recovery is often slower, with more complications and longer hospital stays.

Healthcare providers are trained, understandably, to treat the primary disease in front of them. As a result, nutrition, which drives recovery, strength and independence, can end up a secondary focus. Closing that gap means embedding routine nutritional screening, assessment and appropriate nutritional interventions into hospital care. That includes intensive care, where nutrition is an important component of multidisciplinary patient management and recovery.

Oncology may be the clearest example. Research shows that malnutrition affects up to 70 per cent of patients with cancer, depending on cancer type and stage, yet it often goes unrecognised. It can arise from the disease, its treatment and associated nutritional challenges, and it can affect treatment tolerance and recovery. Making nutrition a standard part of cancer care, rather than an afterthought, is in our view one of the more overlooked opportunities in modern oncology. Educating healthcare professionals and advocating for routine screening can help close this gap.

Making prevention part of everyday care

The two ends of life point to the same lesson. One in five children screened in the UAE was identified as at risk of anaemia, and studies show a substantial burden of disease-related malnutrition in hospitals. Specialised nutrition belongs in routine clinical care, supporting prevention where possible and nutritional management and recovery when illness occurs.

None of this requires a new direction, only a wider lens. From the We the UAE 2031 vision to Dubai’s new Longevity Authority, the UAE has already shown that it understands prevention is an investment to make, not a cost to manage. The task now is to make sure that investment spans a lifetime, reaching the child in a paediatric clinic as surely as the patient on a hospital ward.

If wealth in this next chapter is measured in the years a population lives well, in longevity itself, then closing these gaps, early and often, is where that investment begins.

The writer is the General Secretary of Danone, MENA.