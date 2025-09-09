Park Min-young shuts down health rumours after slim look sparks concern: ‘From now, don’t mention it…’

The actress's recent appearance for her show promotions led to much concern among fans
Park Min-young is putting rumours to rest about her health. The South Korean star sparked concern online after showing up noticeably slim at a Seoul press conference on September 1, promoting her upcoming K-drama Confidence Queen. Wearing halter-neck dress that hugged every curve, she joined co-stars Park Hee-soon and Joo Jong-hyuk, along with director Nam Ki-hoon, to talk about the show — where she plays Yoon Yi-rang, a sharp-witted con artist who isn’t afraid to take down villains.
Fans quickly noticed her angular features and delicate frame, questioning if she was overworking herself. Park Min-young reassured everyone, sharing on social media that she’s been dieting healthily for her role in the mystery thriller Siren, but her packed schedule caused some extra weight loss. “Don’t worry, I’m having three meals a day,” she wrote, adding close-up selfies to show she’s doing just fine — and promising plenty to look forward to in her upcoming dramas. “I’ve been on a healthy diet for my character Han Seol-ah in the drama ‘Siren,’ but I lost a bit more weight due to a tight schedule," she added.
She also returned on Instagram for a video and told fans sternly in English, “I’m not on diet. I’m super healthy. From now, don’t even mention about my health, please. Everybody is worrying about my weight and I’m totally fine. So, don’t.”
