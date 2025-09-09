Park Min-young shuts down health rumours after slim look sparks concern: ‘From now, don’t mention it…’

Fans quickly noticed her angular features and delicate frame, questioning if she was overworking herself. Park Min-young reassured everyone, sharing on social media that she’s been dieting healthily for her role in the mystery thriller Siren, but her packed schedule caused some extra weight loss. “Don’t worry, I’m having three meals a day,” she wrote, adding close-up selfies to show she’s doing just fine — and promising plenty to look forward to in her upcoming dramas. “I’ve been on a healthy diet for my character Han Seol-ah in the drama ‘Siren,’ but I lost a bit more weight due to a tight schedule," she added.