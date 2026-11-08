The new app offers exclusive deals, free shipping and personalised shopping features
TikTok has launched a standalone TikTok Shop app in select markets as it steps up its e-commerce push and seeks to compete more directly with established platforms such as Amazon and Temu.
The app is available on iOS and Android in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and the Philippines, reports TechCrunch.
The new app offers personalised product recommendations and allows users to shop through livestreams and short-form videos. It also includes order tracking and customer support.
To encourage users to shop through the standalone app rather than the main TikTok platform, the company is offering app-exclusive deals, free shipping and secure payment options.
The launch signals TikTok’s growing commitment to e-commerce, giving TikTok Shop a dedicated platform as it looks to expand its presence in the online shopping market.