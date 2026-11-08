The new app offers personalised product recommendations and allows users to shop through livestreams and short-form videos. It also includes order tracking and customer support.

TikTok has launched a standalone TikTok Shop app in select markets as it steps up its e-commerce push and seeks to compete more directly with established platforms such as Amazon and Temu.

To encourage users to shop through the standalone app rather than the main TikTok platform, the company is offering app-exclusive deals, free shipping and secure payment options.

The launch signals TikTok’s growing commitment to e-commerce, giving TikTok Shop a dedicated platform as it looks to expand its presence in the online shopping market.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.