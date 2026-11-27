For anyone who needs a refresher: Culkin starred as Kevin McCallister, the youngest in a crowded household, who wishes his family would vanish after a miserable night of packing for Christmas vacation. He gets his wish when they leave for the airport without him. Left as man of the house, he eventually defends it against the bumbling holiday burglars known as the Wet Bandits, played by Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern. Catherine O'Hara, John Heard and Robert Blossom rounded out the cast.