Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg are developing the script alongside Macaulay Culkin himself
In an era when Hollywood treats its back catalog like a pantry, pulling out whatever's familiar and reheating it, it was only a matter of time before someone remembered the kid with the paint cans and the BB gun.
Disney is developing a new Home Alone sequel, Variety has learned, and it's coming from an unexpected creative team. Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg are developing the script alongside Macaulay Culkin himself and will produce through their Point Grey banner. Plot details and casting are being kept as tightly locked as the McCallister front door, and Disney declined to comment.
Fans shouldn't put the porch tarantula out just yet. Rogen and Goldberg first have to finish prepping an original horror comedy for Universal, which they plan to direct, before they turn their full attention to Kevin.
The bigger question is whether the premise still holds up. The original film, released in 1990 and directed by Chris Columbus from a John Hughes script, worked because a family of that size could plausibly misplace its youngest member. A head count went wrong, the alarm clocks failed, and the McCallisters flew to Paris without noticing that Kevin was still asleep upstairs.
Try that today. Kevin would have a tablet with location sharing switched on. The house would have a video doorbell that pings Mom's phone over the Atlantic. A smart speaker would probably order pizza before he could, and the Wet Bandits would be spotted on camera from three houses away. Home Alone in 2026 might last about twelve minutes, ending with a push notification and a polite visit from the police.
That may be the real opening for Rogen, Goldberg and Culkin. The most interesting version of this story might not be about a kid outsmarting burglars. It could be about a grown-up Kevin, now a parent himself, trying to outsmart a house that's smarter than he is.
For anyone who needs a refresher: Culkin starred as Kevin McCallister, the youngest in a crowded household, who wishes his family would vanish after a miserable night of packing for Christmas vacation. He gets his wish when they leave for the airport without him. Left as man of the house, he eventually defends it against the bumbling holiday burglars known as the Wet Bandits, played by Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern. Catherine O'Hara, John Heard and Robert Blossom rounded out the cast.
Hollywood has been returning to that formula ever since. "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York" arrived in 1992 and moved the same basic premise to the big city. A third film in 1997, essentially a reboot, recast Kevin with Alex D. Linz after Culkin aged out of the role. Raja Gosnell directed and Hughes again wrote the script, but critics were far less impressed. Three more films followed: two made-for-TV entries and the Disney+ release "Home Sweet Home Alone."
Talk of Culkin's return has been building for a while. Reports surfaced last summer that he was eyeing a comeback, and the buzz picked up again when he appeared as a grown-up Kevin in a Christmas-themed McDonald's ad.