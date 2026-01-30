GOLD/FOREX
Home Alone star Catherine O’Hara passes away

Emmy-winning actor enjoyed a career spanning five decades

Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
Catherine O’Hara
Catherine O’Hara, the award-winning actress known for roles in Home Alone, Schitt’s Creek and Best in Show, has died, Variety reports. She was 71. No cause of death has been announced.

O’Hara’s career stretched over five decades, beginning on the Canadian sketch show Second City Television, where she won her first Emmy. She went on to star in films including After Hours, Beetlejuice and the first two Home Alone movies, playing Kevin’s mother.

She is the winner of two Emmy Awards, a Golden Globe and two SAG Awards during a long and celebrated career in film and television. Generations knew her for her warmth, humour and unforgettable performances.

She is survived by her husband, Bo Welch, and their two children, Matthew and Luke.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
