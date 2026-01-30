Home Alone star Catherine O’Hara passes away

O’Hara’s career stretched over five decades, beginning on the Canadian sketch show Second City Television, where she won her first Emmy. She went on to star in films including After Hours, Beetlejuice and the first two Home Alone movies, playing Kevin’s mother.

Catherine O’Hara, the award-winning actress known for roles in Home Alone, Schitt’s Creek and Best in Show, has died, Variety reports. She was 71. No cause of death has been announced.

She is the winner of two Emmy Awards, a Golden Globe and two SAG Awards during a long and celebrated career in film and television. Generations knew her for her warmth, humour and unforgettable performances.

