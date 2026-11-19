US measles resurgence sparks Goldberg's call to impeach health secretary RFK Jr
American television personality Whoopi Goldberg has demanded the impeachment of US Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., blaming his leadership and vaccine-sceptical positions for contributing to the country's worsening measles crisis.
Goldberg made the fiery appeal during Wednesday's (November 18, 2026) broadcast of ABC's The View, following reports that the United States had officially lost its measles elimination status for the first time in more than 25 years.
"Get him out of there! Impeach him. Impeach him!" Goldberg declared during the programme, arguing that children and other vulnerable people were dying amid the resurgence of the highly contagious disease.
The View co-host accuses Trump's health secretary of contributing to preventable deaths as America loses its measles elimination status after more than 25 years.
Her outburst came as the programme's hosts discussed the growing number of measles infections and criticism of Kennedy's approach to vaccination and public health policy.
Goldberg questioned why unvaccinated children were being allowed into schools and challenged the administration's handling of childhood immunisation recommendations.
She also urged Democrats to make Kennedy a priority when they assume control of Congress in January 2027, saying other Trump administration officials, including Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, could be considered afterwards.
"People are dying. Children are dying. Stop it. Impeach him," she said.
Her criticism centres on several public-health controversies:
Loss of measles elimination status: The US has lost its measles elimination status following sustained outbreaks, reversing more than 25 years of progress against the disease.
Vaccine scepticism: Kennedy has a long record of questioning vaccine safety and established immunisation policies. Public-health experts have linked declining vaccination coverage to the resurgence of measles.
Rising infections and deaths: The programme discussed approximately 5,400 measles cases. At least 13 measles-related deaths have been reported in the US during 2025 and 2026, according to figures cited by The Daily Beast. Seven of those who died were children.
Childhood vaccination policies: Goldberg and her co-hosts questioned the administration's approach to childhood immunisation, particularly the risks of sending unvaccinated children to school.
Broader public-health concerns: Kennedy has also faced criticism over changes to federal vaccine guidance, staffing reductions and cuts to medical research programmes.
Kennedy has rejected the suggestion that he is responsible for the measles resurgence.
He previously told a Senate committee that the outbreak began before he took office, pointing to disruptions in routine childhood immunisation during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a November 17 statement on X, he pledged to stop measles outbreaks, protect American families and restore the country's elimination status.
He also said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had provided approximately $100 million in additional funding since August to strengthen measles prevention and response.
Goldberg's remarks come amid growing calls from Democratic lawmakers to investigate Kennedy when they take control of Congress in January 2027.
According to The Associated Press, some Democrats have raised impeachment as a possibility, while Senator Ron Wyden has launched investigations into Kennedy's congressional testimony concerning a 2019 trip to Samoa and reported gifts.
Other lawmakers have called for investigations into changes to vaccine policies, medical research funding and staffing at federal health agencies.
Goldberg's demand is a public call for impeachment, not an announcement that Congress has formally initiated impeachment proceedings against Kennedy.