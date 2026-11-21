How it works: Scientists breed mosquitoes to carry a kind of bacteria called Wolbachia. It is harmless to people and common in many insects, although not dengue-carrying Aedes aegypti mosquitoes. The bacteria dramatically reduce the mosquitoes’ ability to transmit certain viruses. Female mosquitoes spread the bacteria to their offspring, so releasing enough of the specially bred insects — males and females — into an area allows Wolbachia to gradually become established in the local mosquito population.