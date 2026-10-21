UAE moves to regulate traditional medicine with new safety standards

Four new commitments aim to make complementary treatments safer and backed by science
The UAE has announced four new commitments aimed at improving the safety and quality of traditional and complementary medicine, while strengthening scientific research and healthcare regulations.
The UAE Integrative Medicine Council (UAEIMC) announced the commitments during the opening of the second Al Shifaa Summit for Integrative Medicine in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.
The initiatives support the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Global Traditional Medicine Strategy 2025–2034 and aim to bring evidence-based traditional treatments together with modern healthcare practices.
The first commitment focuses on developing national policies and regulations for traditional, complementary and integrative medicine.
This includes introducing clinical guidelines and standards to ensure treatments are safe, effective and supported by scientific evidence.
The second commitment involves developing the UAE’s first national research agenda for integrative medicine.
The agenda will guide scientific studies and encourage innovation in treatments that combine traditional practices with conventional medicine.
The third commitment focuses on improving education and training for healthcare professionals, helping them better understand traditional and complementary treatments.
It will also include public awareness initiatives to help patients make informed decisions about their healthcare.
The fourth commitment aims to strengthen cooperation with the WHO and international institutions through research, knowledge sharing and joint projects.
Sheikha Salama bint Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairperson of the UAE Integrative Medicine Council, said the initiatives would support the country’s efforts to develop a healthcare system that combines traditional practices with modern medicine.
She explained that the UAE is working to ensure traditional and complementary treatments are supported by scientific research and appropriate regulations.
She also highlighted the importance of cooperation with international organisations to improve research, medical standards and professional training.
The commitments were announced during the Al Shifaa Summit for Integrative Medicine, taking place at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi from October 20 to 22.
Held as part of the Abu Dhabi Future Health Summit 2026, the event brings together healthcare professionals, researchers and international experts to discuss the future of integrative medicine.
Participants include representatives from the WHO, the Ministry of Health and Prevention, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and several international universities.
Discussions focus on the safety of traditional treatments, scientific research and ways to improve cooperation between healthcare institutions.
The summit also features an exhibition showcasing traditional medical knowledge alongside modern research and healthcare technologies.
The event continues on Wednesday with discussions on research and innovation, followed by sessions on scientific evidence and traditional medical practices on Thursday.