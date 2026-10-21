Abu Dhabi gathers global leaders to shape the future of healthcare

Commenting on the initiative, Dr Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, said: “Wearable technologies provide us with more continuous insights into our health and create new opportunities to identify risks at an earlier stage. Their value extends beyond individual health readings, with much of their untapped potential lying in connecting these insights to the healthcare system. This can support early intervention and help people enjoy a better quality of life for longer.”