UAE to expand local production of medicines for cancer and chronic diseases

ADCAN Pharma and MS Pharma sign agreement to manufacture and test medicines locally
The UAE is set to expand its local production of medicines used to treat cancer, chronic diseases and other medical conditions following a new partnership between ADCAN Pharma and MS Pharma.
The agreement, announced during the Abu Dhabi Future Health Summit on Tuesday, aims to strengthen pharmaceutical manufacturing in the country and improve patients’ access to essential treatments.
Under the partnership, the two companies will work together to manufacture, package and test a range of medicines in the UAE, including injectable treatments, tablets and biosimilars.
Biosimilars are medicines developed to be highly similar to existing biological treatments, which are often used to manage complex conditions such as cancer and autoimmune diseases.
The collaboration will focus on expanding local production of medicines used in several medical fields, including cancer treatment, immunology, eye diseases, respiratory conditions and cardiovascular care.
It will also cover treatments for metabolic disorders, neurological conditions, infections and other health problems.
By producing more medicines locally, the companies aim to improve the availability of treatments, make them more affordable and reduce dependence on international supply chains.
As part of the agreement, ADCAN Pharma plans to establish laboratory capabilities in the UAE to carry out quality testing for monoclonal antibodies, which are used in several advanced medical treatments.
The laboratory will be equipped to conduct the full range of required quality tests, helping ensure that locally manufactured medicines meet the necessary standards.
Dr Fokion Sinis, CEO of ADCAN Pharma, said the partnership would help develop the country’s ability to manufacture and test advanced medicines.
He explained that combining local manufacturing facilities with MS Pharma’s experience in biopharmaceutical products would support the development of the UAE’s pharmaceutical industry.
Ghandi Yacoub, Vice President of Commercial at MS Pharma, said the partnership would help make advanced treatments more accessible to patients across the region.
He added that the collaboration would combine MS Pharma’s experience in developing biosimilar medicines with ADCAN’s manufacturing capabilities in the UAE.
The companies said they plan to gradually expand their local production and testing capabilities through cooperation and knowledge sharing.
The agreement also supports the UAE’s wider efforts to strengthen its healthcare sector, increase local medicine production and ensure a more reliable supply of essential treatments.
By expanding pharmaceutical manufacturing within the country, the partnership aims to improve access to medicines for patients in the UAE and across the region.