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Abu Dhabi aims to become global hub for medicine production

Local manufacturing of medicines, new partnerships could help reduce reliance on imports

Last updated:
Ali Al Hammadi, Reporter
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Abu Dhabi aims to become global hub for medicine production
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Abu Dhabi is working towards becoming a major centre for pharmaceutical manufacturing, with plans to increase local medicine production, attract international companies and expand exports over the next decade.

Speaking to Gulf News, Dr Fokion Sinis, CEO of ADCAN Pharma, said producing more medicines locally would help the UAE strengthen its healthcare system and reduce its dependence on international supply chains.

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He explained that the COVID-19 pandemic showed how countries relying heavily on imported medicines could face shortages during global disruptions.

“Local manufacturing has moved to the centre of the UAE’s healthcare strategy,” he said.

Producing cancer medicines locally

Sinis said ADCAN Pharma operates the UAE’s only manufacturing facility specialising in oncology and hormone medicines, focusing on high-potency oral medicines.

He explained that producing cancer treatments locally is particularly important because delays in supplying these medicines can directly affect patients.

The company has established partnerships with several international pharmaceutical companies, including ELPEN, Lotus, Pinnacle, Inventia, Genepharma and Alvion.

ADCAN has also become a local manufacturing partner for M42, initially focusing on cancer medicines intended for international export in cooperation with Glenmark.

“Self-sufficiency will not come from building everything alone. It comes from bringing global products onshore,” Sinis said.

AI to improve medicine production

Sinis said artificial intelligence and automation could play an important role in improving pharmaceutical manufacturing.

AI can help companies monitor equipment, identify production problems early and improve quality control.

He also highlighted the Emirati Genome Programme, explaining that combining genetic information with AI could support the development of more personalised treatments.

Making advanced treatments more affordable

ADCAN recently signed an agreement with MS Pharma to support the local production of biosimilars, medicines developed to provide similar treatment benefits to existing biological medicines.

Sinis said these treatments could help reduce healthcare costs and improve access to medicines used for cancer and chronic diseases.

He added that partnerships with international companies and universities, including Khalifa University and Al Ain University, could help train Emirati scientists and engineers.

Plans to expand exports

Looking ahead, Sinis expects Abu Dhabi’s pharmaceutical industry to expand beyond supplying the local market and become a major exporter of medicines.

ADCAN is working towards obtaining European Union Good Manufacturing Practice (EU-GMP) certification, which it expects to achieve in 2027.

The certification would support the company’s plans to enter additional international markets.

Sinis said further progress would depend on faster medicine registration procedures, support for locally manufactured products and continued investment.

He added that expanding pharmaceutical manufacturing would create specialised jobs for Emiratis while improving medicine availability.

“For the economy, a strong pharmaceutical sector adds high-value, non-oil exports and makes the healthcare system more resilient,” he said.

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