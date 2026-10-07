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UAE pharmaceutical manufacturer Mubadala Bio launches two treatments for immune disorders

Prescription meds target inflammatory conditions affecting joints, skin, digestive system

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
2 MIN READ
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UAE pharmaceutical manufacturer Mubadala Bio launches two treatments for immune disorders
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Mubadala Bio, the UAE-based national pharmaceutical manufacturing company focused on strengthening the country’s pharmaceutical industry ecosystem, has launched two new treatments for immune-mediated diseases — adalimumab and ustekinumab — through its manufacturing facility, BioVenture Healthcare.

The launch strengthens the company’s portfolio of biologic therapies and supports its efforts to expand access to advanced treatment options in the UAE.

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Adalimumab is a monoclonal antibody that targets tumour necrosis factor (TNF) and is used to treat a range of inflammatory conditions associated with immune system disorders, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis and non-infectious uveitis.

Ustekinumab, meanwhile, inhibits the inflammatory pathways associated with interleukins 12 and 23 (IL-12 and IL-23). It is used to treat moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis.

The launch of the two therapies forms part of Mubadala Bio’s efforts to strengthen the resilience of the healthcare ecosystem, expand access to essential biologic treatments and support the development of a sustainable pharmaceutical industry capable of responding to the evolving needs of patients and healthcare providers.

Both medicines are available by prescription only and may be prescribed or discussed only by licensed healthcare professionals. Patients are advised to consult their healthcare provider for further information.

Dr Esam Mohamed, Chief Executive Officer of Mubadala Bio, said the addition of adalimumab and ustekinumab to the company’s biologics portfolio reflects its efforts to broaden access to specialised treatment options and support healthcare providers in delivering advanced levels of care to patients.

Hamad Al Marzouqi, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Mubadala Bio, said the company’s expanding portfolio of biologic therapies reflects its progress in developing and localising innovative treatments, contributing to the growth of the UAE’s pharmaceutical industry.

He added that the launch of the new medicines would help expand the availability of advanced treatments while reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global hub for pharmaceutical manufacturing.

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