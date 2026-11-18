Adults vaccinated between 1963 and 1967 also might want to think about boosters. During those years, some children received an inactivated vaccine that uses a killed version of the virus, which was less effective than the current vaccine containing live, weakened virus. Doctors said people who know they got the inactivated vaccine or aren’t sure should get at least one dose of the live MMR vaccine. One dose is 93 per cent effective at preventing measles, while two doses are 97 per cent protective.