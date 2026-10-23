Glee reboot 2026: Where the original cast is now — and remembering those we lost along the way

It’s real. Disney+ and Hulu greenlit it on October 21. 20th Television, which made the original, is producing. The official account announced it with the famous “L” hand gesture, because of course it did.

The original band is back. Murphy is writing with co-creators Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan, the three who gave us seasons one and two. In September he told Entertainment Tonight he’d finished the script “an hour ago.” Very Rachel Berry of him.

Why now? In July, Murphy told People the show had “come back around,” since so many young people now stream it. Translation: TikTok did this.

The cast: Murphy says he has been in touch with about 10 original cast members and they’re all “very enthusiastic.” Who are they? He won’t say.

Rachel Berry, obviously: Variety reports, citing sources, that Lea Michele is returning. Disney hasn’t confirmed it, but she recently said she’d “follow Ryan wherever he goes,” so nobody is shocked.

Also raising their hands: Heather Morris announced that Brittany S. Pierce, lost in the sewers all these years, is “back for more #Glee.” Chord Overstreet posted “Reunited and it feels so good!” Harry Shum Jr. is in too.