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Jesus de Miguel's tragic death: Wrong footballer faces racist abuse

Footballer faces racist abuse after tragic case of mistaken identity

Last updated:
Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
2 MIN READ
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Michel Owono (right) faces racist abuse after being mistaken for the goalkeeper involved in the collision that led to Tenerife striker Jesús de Miguel's (left) death
Michel Owono (right) faces racist abuse after being mistaken for the goalkeeper involved in the collision that led to Tenerife striker Jesús de Miguel's (left) death
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A footballer in Spain has revealed that he has been receiving racist abuse, insults and threats after being mistaken for the goalkeeper involved in the tragic collision that claimed the life of Tenerife striker Jesús de Miguel.

Michel Owono, a defender for FC Can Vidalet, has been targeted on social media because he shares the same surname as FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono.

The Andorra goalkeeper was involved in a collision with De Miguel during Monday's Spanish second division match. The Tenerife striker suffered a cardiac arrest and died on Tuesday morning, aged 30.

Innocent footballer targeted online

Michel, who had absolutely no involvement in the incident, took to Instagram to clarify the situation and share screenshots of the abusive messages he had received.

The defender expressed his disappointment at the racism, hatred and intolerance directed towards him.

He questioned how people could judge, insult or threaten someone because of their skin colour or background.

Michel also stressed that football should bring people together rather than divide them, adding that hatred and discrimination have no place in sport or society.

Despite being wrongly targeted, he extended his condolences to De Miguel's family, friends and teammates.

Andorra goalkeeper also faces abuse

Meanwhile, Jesus Owono has reportedly closed his social media accounts after receiving a wave of abuse following the tragic incident.

According to Spanish media, the goalkeeper was devastated by what happened and was seen crying and praying in the dressing room.

Owono was shown a straight red card following the collision, which occurred during stoppage time with the score at 2-2.

The tragedy has left Spanish football in mourning, while the abuse directed at both players has raised concerns about the behaviour of some supporters on social media. The targedy was an unfortunate incident but racism is a virus.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
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