Goalkeeper Jesus Owono breaks silence after tragic clash with Jesus de Miguel

FC Andorra goalkeeper mourns Tenerife striker's untimely death
FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono has broken his silence following the tragic death of Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel, describing the past few days as the most difficult of his life.
The 30 year old Tenerife forward died on Tuesday, November 3, after suffering a cardiac arrest following a collision with Owono during a Spanish second division match on Monday.
Owono, who was sent off following the incident, released an emotional statement through his club on Wednesday.
"These are being the most difficult days of my life. It's hard for me to find the words and I find it very difficult to assimilate anything that has happened," he said.
The 25 year old goalkeeper also expressed his grief and offered his condolences to De Miguel's family.
"I feel enormous pain for the loss of Jesus. I think of him, his family and all the people who loved him. I know that there will be many issues to address, I will face whatever comes with all due respect."
He concluded his statement with an emotional message.
"But right now, honestly, I can't think of anything other than Jesus and the pain we are experiencing. Rest in peace, Jesus."
It was an accident but just imagine the trauma he will have to carry for the rest of his life.
The goalkeeper reportedly deactivated his Instagram account after receiving abusive messages following the tragedy.
His Andorra teammate Lautaro Spatz defended him, saying those who knew Owono understood how deeply affected he was by the incident and that he would never intentionally hurt anyone.
Spanish authorities have opened an investigation into the circumstances surrounding De Miguel's death, a standard procedure in cases involving unnatural deaths.
Meanwhile, tributes have poured in from across the football world, with players, clubs and supporters mourning the loss of the Tenerife striker.